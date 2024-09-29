Mining lease case: Kumaraswamy calls ADGP probing him a ‘blackmailer’

Bengaluru: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday, September 29 called ADGP of Lokayukta, M Chandra Sekhar, who heads the SIT probing the 2007 mining lease case, as a ‘blackmailer’ and ‘criminal’.

“He (Sekhar) has addressed a letter to his colleagues. I know who prepared that letter and where. I will reveal it in due course of time,” Kumaraswamy told reporters here.

In the letter, referred to by Kumaraswamy, Sekhar wrote, “Today an accused in Crime No. 16/14 of SIT, Sh H D Kumaraswamy, in a press conference, made false and malicious allegations and threats.”

“As you know, the SIT had sought the prosecution sanction of the accused from the competent authority. This accused, who is on bail, Sh H D Kumaraswamy, has done this to deter us from discharging our duties. It appears that his objective is to create fear in the minds of officers of SIT by attacking me.”

“But an accused, however high and mighty he may be, is an accused.” Let us not get demotivated by such allegations and threats. I, as the head of SIT, promise you that I will work without fear or favor and bring to justice all criminals and accused in our cases. I also promise you that I will protect you from all external influences.”

The illegal mining case pertains to allegations that Kumaraswamy, during his tenure as CM from 2006 to 2008, illegally approved a 550-acre mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateswara Minerals (SSVM) in Bellary district in violation of law.

In his response to the letter, Kumaraswamy said, “I might be an accused in this case, but ‘that officer’ is a criminal in disguise of a cop. There are allegations against him for a series of criminal activities.”

“A blackmailer who has carried out loot around Bengaluru by building relationships… I have documents,” he said.

Quoting writer George Bernard Shaw, Sekhar said, “Never wrestle with pigs. You both get dirty, and the pig likes it.”

But we cannot avoid confronting criminals and accused during discharge of our duty.”

According to Kumaraswamy, Sekhar hails from Andhra Pradesh and is a Himachal Pradesh cadre IPS officer.

“Instead of working in Himachal Pradesh, he has been here for the past 25 years by harboring some people. Why is he here? He is here because Himachal Pradesh weather doesn’t suit him…,” he alleged.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah preferred not to comment on the tussle between Kumaraswamy and the IPS officer.

“He (Kumaraswamy) has made some allegation on the ADGP. He (ADGP) has replied. I know only that much,” he told reporters.

Asked how the officers have started commenting on the politicians, Siddaramaiah said, “He (Kumaraswamy) has made a mistake. Why does someone comment on an officer? If the officer does something unlawful, then the comment is justified.”

Regarding the usage of the word ‘pig’ by the ADGP, Siddaramaiah sought to know whether the officer had referred to anyone’s name. The officer has only quoted George Bernard Shaw.

“I am not going to comment on that. I will not interfere in that,” Siddaramaiah said.