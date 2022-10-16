Karnataka: Complaint against Sadhguru for displaying endangered snake at event

The event was attended by the state chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Published: 16th October 2022
Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru

A complaint has been filed against Isha Foundation founder Jaggi Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru, on Saturday for allegedly trapping and displaying a rat snake (endangered species) at an event in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur on October 9. 

Filed by Prithivi Raj CN, board member of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals(SPCA), the complaint states that Sadhguru violated the Wildlife Protection Act (WLPA) 1972.

“The Respected Sadhguru was displaying an illegally captured, inappropriately stored rat snake for N no of days which is protected under Schedule 2 of the WLPA. The snake was displayed under blazing lights on the stage in front of a crowd by Sri Sadhguru. This happened between the 9th and 10th of October. The snake was not handed over to the Forest Department till date”, the letter said.

