Karnataka Congress MLA asks to withdraw escort vehicle after Modi call

Madikeri: Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity and fuel conservation amid growing global uncertainty, Virajpet MLA and Chief Minister’s Legal Advisor AS Ponnanna has requested authorities to take back one of his escort vehicles provided for official security duty.

In an official statement, Ponnanna said the current unrest in the Middle East has triggered concerns over a possible global economic crisis and fuel shortage. Keeping this in mind, he stated that public representatives should contribute toward reducing unnecessary fuel consumption and promote responsible use of resources.

The Kodagu district police department currently provides Cabinet-rank security coverage to Ponnanna due to his official position. However, the Congress leader has now sought a reduction in the number of escort vehicles attached to his convoy as part of efforts to support fuel-saving measures and reduce environmental pollution.

Ponnanna said the decision was also taken considering the growing concerns about environmental degradation and the need to minimise excessive vehicle usage wherever possible. He maintained that elected representatives should set an example by voluntarily adopting practical austerity measures during challenging times.

The move comes in the wake of Prime Minister Modi’s recent call urging citizens and political leaders to practise moderation in fuel consumption and adopt measures aimed at conserving essential resources.

Ponnanna’s decision has drawn attention in political circles, with supporters describing it as a symbolic but meaningful gesture promoting environmental responsibility and resource conservation. The development also follows similar steps taken by other political leaders in Karnataka in response to the Prime Minister’s appeal.