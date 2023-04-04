Karnataka Cong President booked for throwing currency bundle at public event

On March 28, Shivakumar had thrown the bundle of notes from a bus towards artistes during Prajadhwani Yatra at Bevinahalli village.

Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 4th April 2023 3:18 pm IST
KPCC President DK Shivakumar. (Photo/ANI)

Mandya: Police in Karnataka have registered an FIR against the state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar for throwing a bundle of Rs 500 currency notes during a public event last week in Mandya district.

The police said on Tuesday that the case was registered under IPC section 17 E Representation of Peoples’ Act at the the Mandya Rural police station in connection to poll code violation.

The election officer had filed a complaint in this regard with JMFC court regarding the incident.

The court had ordered to probe the matter and following the directions, the police lodged the FIR.

