Karnataka: Congress worker shot to death in Ballari over dispute between MLAs

What began as a dispute over banners in Ballari on Thursday night escalated into a violent clash between two groups allegedly linked to mining baron and MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy and Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy, resulting in the death of a Congress worker.

The situation intensified after Janardhana Reddy alleged that there was a conspiracy to assassinate him, allegedly orchestrated by the family of Congress MLA Bharath Reddy. Following the incident, police imposed prohibitory orders in the area as a precautionary measure. The deceased has been identified as Rajashekar, a supporter of Congress MLA Bharath Reddy.

According to police, the clash erupted over a banner-related issue outside the residence of MLA Janardhana Reddy when Congress workers attempted to install banners to mark Valmiki Jayanti on January 3. Supporters of Janardhana Reddy objected to the installation, leading to a confrontation that later escalated into stone-pelting.

Former minister and senior BJP leader B. Sriramulu rushed to the spot after learning about the incident, while Satish Reddy, a close associate of Congress MLA Bharath Reddy, also arrived at the scene. Despite police resorting to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd, clashes continued. During the violence, private gunmen allegedly opened fire.

Also Read Hindu seer slams SRK over IPL team signing Bangladesh cricketer

Police also fired rounds to bring the situation under control, officials said. In the ensuing chaos, Rajashekar sustained a bullet injury and later died. Police said it is not yet clear who fired the fatal shot. Reacting to the incident,

Bharath Reddy further alleged that attempts were being made for a long time to obstruct Valmiki Jayanti celebrations and that the situation culminated in violence on Thursday night. Meanwhile, Janardhana Reddy alleged that Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and his father Suryanarayana Reddy orchestrated the attack.

He claimed that their close associate Satish Reddy had plotted to assassinate him. “They staged this assault with the sole intention of finishing me off, using the banner dispute as a cover. Bullets were fired near my house,” Janardhana Reddy alleged. He further claimed that as he was stepping out of his vehicle after returning from Gangavathi, gunmen opened fire, firing four rounds.

“I have shown the bullet casings recovered from the spot as proof,” he said. Janardhana Reddy also accused Bharath Reddy of using the pretext of installing a Valmiki statue to create unrest and alleged that deliberate attempts were made to intimidate and dominate the area through violence. An official statement from the police is awaited. Police remain on high alert in Ballari following the incident.