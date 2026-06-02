Karnataka: Congress’ Zameer Ahmed Khan faces heat over alleged anti-party audio

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader and former minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has landed in fresh political trouble after an alleged audio clip linked to the Davanagere South by-election triggered a major controversy within the party.

Even as intense lobbying continues for ministerial berths in the newly formed government, Congress leaders have now formally approached the party high command seeking action against him over alleged anti-party activities.

KPCC General Secretary D Basavaraj and former Davanagere Mayor K Chaman Saab have submitted a complaint to the Congress high command, alleging that Zameer worked against the party during the Davanagere South by-election.

In their letter, the leaders claimed that the former minister deliberately attempted to discourage minority voters from participating in the election, thereby weakening the Congress candidate’s prospects.

The complainants have urged Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal and senior leader Rahul Gandhi to order a thorough investigation into the viral audio clip and take strict disciplinary action if the allegations are found to be true.

They have even demanded Zameer’s expulsion from the party, accusing him of betraying Congress interests.

The controversy comes at a politically sensitive time for Zameer Ahmed Khan. During the Davanagere South by-election, he had reportedly maintained a distance from the campaign after expressing displeasure over the party not fielding a candidate from the Muslim community.

Though he visited the constituency, he largely stayed away from active campaigning, leading to speculation about his dissatisfaction with the party’s decision.

The situation escalated after an audio clip surfaced on social media. The recording, purportedly featuring a conversation between Zameer Ahmed Khan and former Davanagere Waqf Board president Mohammed Siraj, allegedly discusses strategies aimed at preventing Muslim voters from supporting the Congress candidate.

The clip also reportedly contains references to a rebel candidate who later withdrew from the contest.

However, Zameer has strongly denied the allegations and dismissed the audio as fabricated. In a public statement, he claimed the recording was generated using artificial intelligence and described it as part of a larger political conspiracy designed to tarnish his image.

“The audio clip is completely fake. It has been created using AI technology to create confusion and damage my reputation. I am prepared to face any investigation and will cooperate fully,” Zameer said.

The controversy has now moved beyond politics into the legal arena. Mohammed Siraj has lodged a complaint at the CEN Police Station in Davanagere, alleging that false audio clips are being circulated to defame him and Zameer. He has sought action against those responsible for creating and sharing the recording.

Challenge for Khan

With internal tensions rising and cabinet aspirations hanging in the balance, the latest allegations could pose a significant challenge for Zameer Ahmed Khan.

The Congress high command is now expected to examine the complaints and decide whether further inquiry or disciplinary action is warranted.