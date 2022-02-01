Karnataka: Cop jailed for 20 years for raping mentally challenged woman

Tumakuru : A local court in Karnataka on Monday handed over a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh to an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of police for raping a mentally challenged woman inside a moving car in Tumakuru district.

Umeshaiah, an officer attached to the women’s police station in Tumakuru, had taken away the mentally challenged victim in a private vehicle on January 15, 2017, and raped her near Antarasanahalli Bridge inside the moving car.

Judge H.S. Mallikarjuna Swami of Second Additional District and Sessions Court issued the conviction order against the accused cop and also gave him direction to give Rs 1 lakh as compensation to the victim lady.

The case made headlines, causing severe embarrassment to the police department.

The parents of the victim had lodged a complaint against the accused. Eshwar, the second accused in the case who drove the vehicle, has been cleared of the charges levelled against him. Public prosecutor Kavitha had appeared for the victim.

The victim had left her home after a quarrel with her family members on the fateful day at 7 pm. The accused cop, who was on night duty, had spotted her at around 11 pm and questioned her.

Though the victim gave him her brother’s contact number, the accused asked her to board a private vehicle on the pretext of dropping her back.

The accused cop raped the victim inside the moving car before dropping her at her home at 3.30 am. After the family members came to know about the incident, the victim’s mother approached the police and lodged a complaint.