Karnataka cop suspended for misusing Rs 75 lakh recovered money

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police Department on Thursday suspended Police Inspector Shankar Nayak, attached to Bidadi police station, on charges of misusing recovered money amounting to Rs 75 lakh in a theft case.

The suspension order was issued by IGP (Central Range) Ravikanthe Gowda.

Allegations of the misuse of the recovered money had surfaced, and an FIR was filed at the Byatarayanapura police station in Bengaluru against the accused. Following the filing of the FIR, Inspector Shankar, the accused, obtained a stay order from the court.

In 2022, when Shankar was working as an inspector at Byatarayanapura police station, allegations arose regarding the misappropriation of Rs 75 lakh of recovered money in a theft case. The case was lodged against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The Police Commissioner had transferred the case to the Central Crime Branch (CCB), and a departmental inquiry was initiated. The suspension order was issued as the allegations were proven against the accused inspector.

The special wing of the CCB Police has arrested the middleman, Lokanath, in connection with the case. The matter was also raised and discussed in the assembly session of the state.