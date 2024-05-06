Karnataka court awards death penalty to 2 in hate crime case

Vijayapura: In a landmark ruling, the District Sessions Court in Vijayapura has delivered a verdict of justice in a harrowing case of honour killing, sentencing two perpetrators to death by hanging, while imposing life imprisonment and hefty fines on others involved.

Ibrahimsab Attara and Akbarsab Attara, convicted for their roles in the crime, have been condemned to the ultimate penalty of death by hanging. The verdict, pronounced by Judge L P Satish of the Second Additional District and Sessions Court of Vijayapur District, underscores the gravity of their actions and serves as a stern warning against such abhorrent acts.

Additionally, the court has sentenced several other accused individuals to life imprisonment, signifying the severity of their involvement in the crime. Ranjanabi Attara, Dawalabi Jamadar, Ajma Dakhani, Jilani Dakhani, Abdul Khader Dakhani, and Davalabhi Dhannoor are among those facing life sentenceand a substantial fine amounting to Rs 4.19 lakh.

The case revolves around the tragic tale of Banu Begum Attar and Sayabanna Konnoor, a couple from Halagundakanala village in Muddebihala taluk of Vijayapur district, whose love story was met with vehement opposition from Banu begum’s family. Despite their unwavering affection for each other, Banu Begum and Sayabanna faced relentless resistance from their respective families, culminating in a gruesome act of violence.

Following their marriage in 2017, Banu Begum and Sayabanna chose to live separately due to the hostile environment created by Banu Begum’s relatives. Tragically, when Banu Begum returned to her husband’s home to give birth to their child, her family’s animosity reached a horrifying crescendo.

In a chilling display of brutality, Banu Begum was subjected to a vicious assault by her own kin, leading to her untimely demise. While her husband, Sayabanna, managed to escape the assailants’ clutches, Banu Begum fell victim to their cruelty. The perpetrators callously doused the pregnant woman in kerosene before setting her ablaze, killing her along with her unborn child.

Following an investigation by the Talikote police, the perpetrators were brought to justice, paving the way for a trial that sought to deliver closure to the grieving family and uphold the principles of justice.

In a courtroom filled with emotion and anticipation, the presiding Judge, L P Satish deliberated over the evidence presented, ultimately delivering a verdict that resonated with the weight of the tragedy.

Public Prosecutor SS Lokura, representing the government, passionately argued for justice, ensuring that the voices of the victims echoed through the hallowed halls of justice.

As the proceedings drew to a close, the courtroom reverberated with a sense of closure and accountability as the wheels of justice turned resolutely in the pursuit of truth and righteousness. In delivering this verdict, the court has sent a resounding message that acts of violence, particularly those driven by archaic notions of honor, will not be tolerated in a society governed by the rule of law and compassion.