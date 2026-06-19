Karnataka courts hit by bomb threat emails, no explosives found

Bengaluru: A fresh wave of bomb threat emails sent to district courts across Karnataka triggered panic on Thursday, June 18, prompting large-scale security checks by police, bomb disposal squads and dog squads. Courts in Bagalkot, Davanagere, Dharwad and Kolar received threatening emails from unidentified sources, forcing authorities to intensify security measures and inspect court premises.

The threats, which were later suspected to be hoax messages, created anxiety among judicial officers, lawyers, court staff and litigants. However, preliminary searches at all locations did not reveal any explosive materials.

According to officials, the Bagalkot District Court received a bomb threat email from an ID identified as “karunanidhi.kundi@underworld.dog”. The message claimed that 23 cyanide gas bombs would explode at around 2 pm on Thursday. The threatening email was reportedly first received by a judicial officer in Chitradurga before being forwarded to authorities in Bagalkot.

Following the alert, police personnel, bomb disposal experts and sniffer dog squads rushed to the court complex and conducted a thorough search of judges’ chambers, court halls, office rooms and other sensitive areas. Security was heightened throughout the premises as officials worked to ensure the safety of court staff and visitors.

A similar threat was received by the District Court in Davanagere. Authorities said the court’s official email account received a bomb threat message that was allegedly traced to Kerala’s Wayanad district. The email immediately triggered an emergency response, with police teams and dog squads conducting extensive inspections of the court building and surrounding areas.

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Court proceedings were briefly disrupted as security agencies carried out precautionary checks. Officials later confirmed that no suspicious objects were found during the search operation.

In Kolar, another threatening email targeted the district court, leading authorities to temporarily halt court activities. Police from Galpet station, along with bomb disposal and dog squads, inspected the court premises to verify the threat.

Lawyers, litigants and court employees were asked to remain cautious while security personnel searched every section of the court complex. After several hours of inspection, officials found no evidence of explosives.

Meanwhile, the Dharwad District Court also received a bomb threat message claiming that explosives had been planted inside the court complex. The threat caused panic among lawyers and members of the public present at the court.

As a precautionary measure, people were evacuated from parts of the premises while bomb disposal teams conducted detailed searches. Police officials said the threat appeared to be part of a coordinated attempt to create fear and disrupt judicial functioning.

Authorities are now investigating whether all the emails originated from a single source. Cybercrime experts have also been roped in to trace the senders and identify the individuals responsible for the threats.

The incidents come amid a recent rise in hoax bomb threats targeting government offices, airports, educational institutions and public buildings across the country. Security agencies have repeatedly warned that such false alarms not only create panic but also divert valuable police and emergency resources.

Senior police officials stated that strict action would be taken against those found responsible for sending the emails. Investigators are examining digital footprints, email routing details and server information to track the origin of the messages.

Despite the alarming claims, authorities have assured the public that all court complexes remain safe and that adequate security arrangements are in place. Court operations gradually resumed after the completion of search procedures, while investigations into the coordinated threat emails continue.