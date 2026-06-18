Monsoon weak in coastal Karnataka; Thumbe dam conserves water

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada district is witnessing an unusually weak start to the southwest monsoon, prompting authorities to initiate water conservation measures at the Thumbe dam amid concerns over future drinking water availability.

The district, known for receiving heavy rainfall during June, has recorded a substantial shortfall this year. As a result, all gates of the Thumbe dam, which supplies drinking water to Mangaluru, have been closed to preserve water reserves.

Data released by the District Disaster Management Authority shows that the district received only 3.3 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours against the normal average of 36.5 mm.

The cumulative rainfall figures are equally worrying. Between January 1 and June 17, Dakshina Kannada received only 390.7 mm rainfall compared to the normal expectation of 668.7 mm, indicating a major rainfall deficit across the district.

All taluks have reported significantly lower rainfall than during the same period last year. Mangaluru, Buntwal, Puttur, Belthangady and Moodbidri have all recorded nearly half of last year’s rainfall totals, highlighting the extent of the monsoon slowdown.

The rainfall deficiency has also affected river water levels. The Nethravathi River at Bantwal is flowing at only 4.58 metres, well below the danger level of 9 metres. At Uppinangady, the river level stands at 23.70 metres against the danger mark of 31.5 metres.

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Likewise, the Gurupura River has recorded a water level of just 1.22 metres compared to the danger level of 6.5 metres. The Kumaradhara River is also flowing significantly below its danger level, reflecting the lack of sustained rainfall in the catchment areas.

Officials said the Thumbe dam currently holds around five metres of water against its full storage level of six metres. To ensure drinking water security for Mangaluru residents, all gates have been shut and water is being carefully conserved.

Houses, electrical damaged due to rain

Meanwhile, scattered rainfall has caused limited damage in some parts of the district. Since June 1, one person has sustained injuries due to rain-related incidents. Four houses have been completely or severely damaged, while 343 houses have suffered partial damage.

Infrastructure losses have also been reported, including damage to 2,875 electricity poles, 14 transformers and 143.75 kilometres of power lines under MESCOM limits. In addition, 1.56 kilometres of roads maintained by the Public Works Department have been damaged.

Authorities noted that no relief centres have been opened so far as the situation has not warranted evacuation measures.

With nearly half of June already over and the monsoon yet to gain full strength, concerns are growing over water availability and agricultural activities. Weather officials, however, have expressed hope that rainfall activity will intensify over the coming days.

Until then, the district administration is expected to continue prioritising water conservation measures to safeguard drinking water supplies for the coastal city and surrounding areas.