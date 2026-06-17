Hemavathi reservoir level drops sharply

Hassan: A severe shortage of monsoon rainfall in Karnataka’s Malnad region has triggered concern among farmers and residents dependent on the Hemavathi Reservoir, a key water source for several districts. The reservoir, which supplies drinking water and irrigation to large parts of southern Karnataka, is witnessing a significant decline in storage levels due to poor rainfall in its catchment areas.

The Hemavathi River, which usually receives substantial inflows from heavy rains in Sakleshpur and Belur taluks of Hassan district and Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district, has failed to gain momentum this year. The weak monsoon has raised fears of a looming water crisis if rainfall does not improve in the coming weeks.

The Hemavathi Reservoir near Gorur has a total storage capacity of 37 TMC. However, current water levels stand at just 14 TMC, of which only around 10 TMC is considered usable. In contrast, the reservoir held nearly 25 TMC of water on the same date last year, with about 21 TMC available for use.

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The reservoir serves as a crucial source of drinking water for several taluks in Hassan district and supports irrigation for lakhs of farmers in Mysuru, Mandya and Tumakuru districts. The declining storage has therefore become a matter of serious concern for both agricultural and domestic water users.

Farmers across the region are already feeling the impact of the rainfall deficit. Many had begun sowing operations based on light showers received about two weeks ago. With rains failing to continue, crops are now facing moisture stress, forcing farmers to depend on borewells to save their fields.

Agricultural communities fear heavy losses if the dry spell persists. Last year, excessive rainfall damaged crops in several areas, while this year the absence of rain has created an entirely different challenge. Farmers who borrowed money for cultivation are particularly worried as rising temperatures and inadequate soil moisture threaten their standing crops.

With weather conditions remaining uncertain, residents and farmers alike are hoping for widespread rainfall in the catchment areas to replenish the Hemavathi Reservoir and safeguard water supplies for the months ahead. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as concerns over irrigation and drinking water availability continue to mount.