Karnataka: Dalit groups protest Rs 60K fine for touching idol

Several Dalit organizations marched in protest in Kolar district of Karnataka on Monday against the Uleerahalli Village panchayat’s decision to levy a fine of Rupees 60000 on a Dalit family whose son touched a Hindu god’s idol during a procession in Koppal.
Chetan, a minor from a Dalit community had entered the temple and touched the idol while it was on a procession at the Hullerahalli village in Malur taluk.
Angry that a lower caste touched their idol, villagers took the issue to the panchayat who decided that a fine of Rs 60k be imposed on the boy’s family.
Soon after the decision was taken, Chetan’s family decided to replace pictures of Hindu deities in their home with photographs of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar.
“If God does not want us, we will not pray to him. We will worship only Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar from now on,” said Shobhamma, the boy’s mother.
The police have also booked Narayanaswamy, Venkateshappa, the husband of the village head, and the village vice-pradhan, among others, under the Protection of Civil Rights Act.
Further investigations are on.