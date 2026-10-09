Karnataka deploys 3,000 additional KSRTC buses for Mysuru Dasara

Mysuru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has planned additional bus services across the state to handle the expected surge in passenger traffic during Mysuru Dasara celebrations. Around 3,000 extra buses will operate between October 16 and 27, while 700 special services will connect Bengaluru with Mysuru.

The transport arrangement is aimed at helping tourists and festival visitors travel conveniently to Mysuru and other destinations during the festive period. In addition to the additional buses, KSRTC has introduced one-day tour packages from Mysuru, allowing visitors to explore religious sites, waterfalls, wildlife destinations and popular tourist attractions.

Three packages, Giridarshini, Jaladarshini and Devadarshini, have been planned to cater to different travel interests.

The Giridarshini package covers Bandipur, Gopalaswamy Betta, Nanjangud, Chamundi Hills and Biligiri Ranganabetta. The itinerary combines wildlife and hill destinations with important religious centres, offering tourists an opportunity to visit several attractions in a single day.

The Jaladarshini package includes the Golden Temple, Dubare, Nisargadhama, Abbey Falls, Harangi Falls and Raja’s Seat. The route is designed for visitors interested in natural landscapes, waterfalls and popular tourist locations.

The Devadarshini package focuses on religious and heritage destinations, including Nanjangud, Talakadu, Mooru Kuthure, Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS), Somanathapura and Srirangapatna.

The special bus services and tour packages are expected to make travel easier for visitors planning trips around the Dasara festivities. With additional connectivity from Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, the transport corporation is seeking to accommodate increased demand during the holiday period.

Travellers can consider the one-day packages to cover multiple destinations without arranging separate transport for each location.