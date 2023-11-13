Karnataka: Depressed over obesity, MBBS student dies by suicide

Bengaluru: An MBBS student died by suicide after jumping from the hostel building in Mangaluru city, Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

The deceased has been identified as Prakruthi Shetty (20), a student of first year MBBS. Police said that Prakruthi jumped from the A J Medical College hostel building on Monday morning. As per the preliminary investigations, she was depressed over being fat and not able to overcome it.

Prakruthi hailed from Athani town in Belagavi district.

Police have also recovered a suicide note in which the victim claimed that she took the extreme step after growing tired of life. “I wanted to complete my MBBS course, but my obesity has come in the way. My efforts to lose weight have gone in vain and the development has caused me depression,” her suicide note read.

Further investigation is underway.