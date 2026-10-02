Karnataka drought-hit Taluks rise to 217 after 40 added

Bengaluru: The number of drought-affected taluks in Karnataka has risen to 217 after the state government added another 40 taluks to the list. The latest decision means that just 23 of the state’s 240 taluks are currently outside the drought-hit category.

The 40 taluks added in the latest phase are Channapatna, Kanakapura, Harohalli, Jagalur, Piriyapatna, Kushtagi, Aurad, Gokak, Ramdurg, Savadatti, Kagwad, Indi, Chadachan, Talikote, Gadag, Mundargi, Ron, Hirekerur, Dharwad, Kalghatgi, Kundgol, Alnavar, Bhadravati, Shikaripura, Shivamogga, Soraba, Thirthahalli, Chikkamagaluru, Kalasa, Madikeri, Kushalnagar, Belthangady, Bantwal, Ullal, Udupi, Byndoor, Ankola, Bhatkal, Haliyal and Sirsi.

The government’s decision follows a series of drought declarations made after detailed assessments. In the first phase, 101 taluks were declared drought-affected. Another 23 were added in the second phase, while 53 more were included in the subsequent phase, taking the tally to 177. The latest assessment has resulted in 40 additional taluks being brought under the drought-hit category.

The state has been facing a severe rainfall deficit during the current monsoon season. Reports have indicated that Karnataka’s rainfall shortfall has affected farming activity and water availability in large parts of the state.

The government has been following prescribed drought-management guidelines and a ground-truthing process when making decisions for individual taluks. The Revenue Department has also said it can expand drought declarations as additional areas meet the required criteria.

The latest list also includes Gadag taluk, whose inclusion had become a politically significant issue after Congress MLA HK Patil warned that he would resign if the area was not declared drought-hit. Patil had pressed the government to recognise the difficulties faced by farmers in the region.

The government is expected to continue monitoring the situation and undertake crop-loss and ground-level assessments in the affected areas as part of the drought-response process.