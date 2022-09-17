Karnataka: Drug peddler’s property worth Rs 1.6 crore seized

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police Department’s Anti Narcotics Wing of the City Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday attached the properties worth Rs 1.60 crore belonging to a drug peddler in the city.

According to the CCB police, the accused had purchased movable and immovable assets through the money minted in the drug peddling nexus. The consent for the seizure has been secured under the NDPS Act 5A, Column 68 (e) and (f).

The drug peddler has been identified as Mrutyunjaya, alias Jayanna, alias MJ. He was arrested by police inspector B,S, Ashok in July and Rs 80 lakh worth hashish oil and ganja was seized.

The accused was into a well established drug network and nine cases under the NDPS Act had been registered against him in Bengaluru and other places.

Further investigations revealed that through drug peddling, the accused had amassed wealth in his as well his wife’s name. He had bought a commercial complex, agricultural land.

The police also found that Rs 5 crore had been deposited to various bank accounts opened in the accused and his wife’s name.

Appellate Tribunal under Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act, Chennai has consented to the seizure orders.