Karnataka: EC checks helicopter used by DK Shivakumar’s family

EC officials check helicopter used by DK Shivakumar's family

Mangaluru: The Election officials on Saturday searched the private helicopter in which Congress state president D K Shivakumar’s family travelled from Bengaluru to Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district.

Shivakumar’s wife Usha, her son, daughter and son-in-law were on a pilgrimage to offer prayers at Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy temple.

As soon as the helicopter landed at Dharmasthala, the Election officials came forward to check the helicopter.

The pilot sought to know the need to check the helicopter when the Election Commission has been informed that this was not a vehicle on the election duty. “We have already given the letter (Election Commision),” the pilot was heard saying in a video which went viral.

“We have to check the helicopter,” the Election officials said. “That’s what I am saying. This is not an election flight. We have already given the letter stating that this is a private charter. Anyway, check,” the pilot replied.

The Model Code of Conduct is in force in the State, which goes to polls on May 10.

The Election officials had also intercepted and checked Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s car when he was on his way to a temple in Chikkaballapura district on March 31.

Ever since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect, over Rs 253 crore worth unaccounted cash, gold, freebies, liquor and drugs have been seized in Karnataka, according to Election Commision officials.

