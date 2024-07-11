Karnataka elephant to join Bibi ka Alam procession in Hyderabad

The elephant is also set to participate in the Bonalu festival procession.

Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 11th July 2024 2:35 pm IST
Bibi ka Alam procession in hyderabad
File photo

Hyderabad: Karnataka’s elephant, Rupavathi, will be transported to Hyderabad for the Bibi ka Alam procession on July 17.

This decision comes after Karnataka Forest officials agreed to the request following an appeal by Telangana Forest Minister Konda Surekha to her Karnataka counterpart, Eshwar Khandre, on Wednesday.

The elephant will travel from the Panchacharya Mandir Trust in Davangere, Karnataka, to Hyderabad, adhering to the Forest Acts regulations, according to Minister Surekha.

She highlighted that upon arrival in Hyderabad, forest officials would ensure the elephant’s welfare and proper care.

In addition to the Bibi ka Alam procession, Rupavathi is also set to participate in the Bonalu festival procession.

