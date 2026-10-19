Karnataka: Eshwarappa seeks security after death threats

Shivamogga: Former deputy chief minister of Karnataka K.S. Eshwarappa has sought police protection after alleging that two people threatened to kill him during separate phone calls. He submitted a complaint to Shivamogga SP Nikhil, asking the police to take stringent action and ensure his family’s safety.

The alleged incident took place on October 17. Eshwarappa’s complaint names Rizwan Baig, who reportedly called him at 8.49 pm, and Farhan Rashid, who allegedly contacted him at 10.49 pm. According to Eshwarappa, the callers used offensive language and made threats against his life.

Speaking to the media, Eshwarappa said he was at a cinema theatre with his family when he received the first call. The caller initially asked whether he was speaking to K.S. Eshwarappa. After confirming his identity, Eshwarappa asked the caller why he was calling, but the conversation allegedly turned abusive.

‘Caller said he was free to lodge police complaint’

He said he warned the caller that he would lodge a police complaint. The caller reportedly replied that Eshwarappa was free to do so. Although the caller said he would call again, Eshwarappa said he had not heard from him again.

The former minister added that the second caller referred to his remarks about Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan. He said the latest incident had caused anxiety for him and his family, making police protection necessary.

Eshwarappa said he had faced similar threats in the past and had reported them to the police. He recalled that the earlier calls had originated from abroad. In the present case, however, he suspected that the callers might be operating from within India.

He said the Shivamogga SP had assured him that the complaint would be examined and appropriate action taken. The allegations are expected to be investigated by the police.