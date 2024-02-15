Karnataka: FIR against 2 BJP MLAs for protesting against school

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police have filed an FIR against two BJP MLAs from Mangaluru city in connection with staging a protest to condemn the alleged incident of “humiliation of Hindu gods” at a private school in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district.

The BJP is likely to raise the issue during the Assembly session on Thursday.

Pandeshwara police in Mangaluru city lodged the case against Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath and Mangaluru City North MLA, Y. Bharat Shetty. The police have also booked VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell, Hindu activists Sandeep Garodi and Bharat Kumar in the case.

The complaint was lodged by one Anil Gerald Lobo after a protest by the BJP MLAs, Hindu activists and parents.

The protest was led by MLA Veda Vyas Kamath. He had reportedly pulled up the school management and the concerned teacher for humiliating Hindu gods and PM Modi. Following the incident, the school management had sacked the teacher.

Following the incident, a delegation of the Congress party leaders led by former minister Ramanath Rai had visited the school. In the complaint it was alleged that the BJP MLAs had issued statements that would pit Hindus and Christians against each other.

Commenting over the development, BJP MLA Bharat Shetty stated that it was a false FIR. “We had given a complaint to the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) over the humiliation of Hindu gods for investigation. I had not taken part in the protest.”

“MLA Vedavyas Kamath had also not issued any communal or provoking statements during the protest. The development is politically motivated and the matter will be raised in zero hour in the Legislative Assembly,” he stated.

Shetty Said, “If the police department books false cases against the MLAs, what about the plight of the common man? Systematically, the voices raised for Hindu religion are hushed up. The complaint was lodged after the delegation of defeated Congress leaders went to the school.

“We will not apply for bail. Let the police make arrests,” he underlined.

The incident took place at St Gerosa English Higher Primary School near Jeppu in Mangaluru recently. A teacher, Sister Prabha had allegedly made derogatory remarks about Hindu gods and PM Modi during a Moral Science session.

The incident had come to light after an audio clip made by a parent and addressed to a VHP leader went viral on social media leading to protests.