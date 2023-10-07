Karnataka: Fire breaks out at cracker shop in Bengaluru, 6 dead

Bengaluru: Six people were charred to death after a fire broke out at a firecracker godown-cum-shop in Attibele in Anekal taluk here on Saturday, police said.

Four persons, including the shop owner, sustained burn injuries and were given treatment. However, one of them who received serious burn injuries has been referred to another hospital, they said.

Also Read Karnataka Bitcoin scam: Raids at homes of investigation officers

The incident occurred around 4.30 pm, police said, adding fire-fighters are at the spot.

“Some employees were working inside the shop when the fire broke out. We have recovered six charred bodies from the spot. Search operations are still underway to ascertain if anymore employees are still trapped inside the gutted shop,” said Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru Rural) Mallikarjun Baladandi.

11 people dead in a major fire incident at a cracker godown near Attibele, close to Tamil Nadu- Karnataka border. Fire doused, emergency services team continues serach at location for survivors/casualties. Hosur is a major firecracker hub attracting customers from #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/m0AxYoAAVu — Harish Upadhya (@harishupadhya) October 7, 2023

“Five fire engines have been pressed into operations and the fire is under control now,” he added.

Firecrackers worth several lakhs were stored in the godown for the upcoming Deepavali festival. It caught fire and started exploding, police said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said.