Karnataka: Flower seller’s daughter secures 17th rank in police exam

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 1st February 2022 11:32 am IST
Hyderabad: Farida Bano, daughter of a flower seller of Karnataka Koppal District has topped the police inspector exams and obtained 17th rank.

 Farida, 30, has also attempted the UPSC exam but she missed the success.

Farida has participated in the KSP exam and passed the preliminary and the main exam and obtained 17th rank in the Hyderabad Karnataka region. She passed the physical and written exams in the first attempt.

“My father was my role model. He faced all the challenges and helped me financially,” Farida said about her father. “With the constant encouragement of my father I was able to continue my studies.”

Farida’s father had 11 children, 4 boys, and 7 girls.  She was the only one who cracked any government exam in her entire family.

Farida’s father expired 7 months ago. “If my father were alive today he would have been very proud of my achievement,” she said.

“I want to work to promote girls’ education,” Farida said about her future plan.

