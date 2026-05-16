Karnataka forest department launches honey from Kali Tiger Reserve

Hubballi: In a significant initiative aimed at environmental conservation and economic empowerment of forest communities, the Karnataka Forest Department has launched the state’s first officially branded honey sourced from the protected forests of the Kali Tiger Reserve.

The honey brand, named “Adavi Jhenkara”, has been introduced under a special project designed to create sustainable livelihood opportunities for tribal families residing deep inside the forests of Joida taluk in Uttara Kannada district. Officials said the initiative seeks to reduce the dependence of local communities on forest resources while promoting eco-friendly income generation activities.

Under the project, around 250 beneficiaries living in forest villages within the Kali Tiger Reserve region have been identified and provided with nearly 350 bee box colonies free of cost. The initiative encourages natural honey production while ensuring the participation of forest dwellers in conservation-linked economic activities.

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According to the Forest Department, nearly 600 kilograms of honey has already been produced under the programme. The honey collected by local residents is procured directly by the department, quality tested and then marketed under the new brand.

Currently, the honey is being sold through the Kali Tiger Reserve office and during programmes organised by the Forest Department in 250-gram and 500-gram packs priced at Rs 200 and Rs 400 respectively. Officials said plans are underway to introduce online sales and doorstep delivery services in the near future.

Forest officials stated that the dense forest ecosystem of Joida offers ideal conditions for beekeeping and honey production. They added that the department is not only providing free bee colonies but also supporting marketing and quality control to ensure steady income for forest-dependent families.

The Forest Department is now considering expanding the project to other forest divisions across Karnataka.