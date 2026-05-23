Karnataka forest officials bust smuggling racket, seize timber worth Rs 28L

Mysuru: Forest department officials have busted an alleged timber smuggling network transporting valuable Beete wood logs illegally from forest regions of Virajpet in Kodagu district. Officials seized a truck carrying timber worth nearly Rs 28 lakh and arrested the driver involved in the operation.

The arrested accused has been identified as Abdul Shukoor, a native of Malappuram in Kerala, who was also the owner-cum-driver of the truck. During the operation, forest officials recovered 45 Beete wood logs valued at around Rs 30 lakh from the vehicle.

According to officials, the timber was being smuggled from Kodagu, concealed between sacks filled with coffee husk and wood waste materials. Acting on credible information, a team led by Hunsur Range Forest Officer Santosh M Hoogar intercepted the truck near a petrol bunk at Azad Nagar on the Hunsur–HD Kote main road.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Regional Forest Division DCF Kirubananthan and ACF Mahadevayya. During inspection, officials discovered the concealed timber logs hidden beneath other materials in the truck. The vehicle was immediately seized, and the accused was taken into custody along with mobile phones and other materials allegedly used in the crime.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the timber was secretly collected from various parts of Kodagu district and transported by hiding it among animal feed bags and other goods to avoid suspicion during vehicle checks.

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Speaking about the case, DCF Kirubananthan said the smuggling activity appeared to be part of an organised interstate network.

“This is the work of a well-organised gang. The timber was being collected from Kodagu and transported to different parts of Karnataka and Kerala. Investigation is underway to identify the kingpin and other accused involved in the racket,” he said.

A case has been registered under the Forest Act and the arrested accused has been remanded to judicial custody.

Officials further revealed that the accused had recently purchased a Karnataka-registered second-hand truck from Mysuru about two months ago to avoid frequent checking of Kerala-registered vehicles by enforcement agencies.

Investigators suspect that nearly five truckloads of timber may have already been smuggled over the last two months. Authorities said more accused have been identified and arrests are likely soon.