Karnataka government to observe Engineers’ Day from 2027

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government will begin celebrating Engineers’ Day officially from next year, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Monday, September 14. saying the state must recognise the contribution of its large engineering workforce to development and technological progress.

The Chief Minister announced this after paying homage to Sir M Visvesvaraya at KR Circle in Bengaluru on Tuesday, September 15. Speaking after the floral tribute, he said he had approved a proposal to hold Engineers’ Day as an official government programme.

Shivakumar said Karnataka produces over one lakh engineering graduates every year, making it necessary to create greater recognition for the profession and its contribution to society.

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“We produce more than one lakh engineers every year. India has a very large engineering community, and recognising their contribution is our duty,” he said.

He said engineers should also take a broader view of their responsibilities and contribute to development throughout Karnataka rather than focusing only on urban centres or individual projects.

The Chief Minister said the importance of engineers had grown with the expansion of modern technology. While engineering was traditionally associated with architecture, construction and infrastructure, professionals today are central to sectors such as energy, information technology and advanced technology.

“Engineers are the foundation of development. They help turn scientific research and discoveries into practical applications,” Shivakumar said.

He described Visvesvaraya as an enduring example for engineers and said Karnataka had benefited enormously from his vision and work.

“Sir M. Visvesvaraya is a role model for the entire country. His contribution to Karnataka is immense,” he said.

The proposed government-led celebration is expected to recognise engineers serving in different government departments as well as those contributing to private industry, infrastructure, technology and other sectors.

Shivakumar said the government would discuss the details of the programme with senior officials before finalising the format. The scale and nature of the annual event would be decided after these consultations, he added.

The announcement was made on Engineers’ Day, which is observed every year in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sir M. Visvesvaraya, one of the country’s most celebrated engineers and statesmen.