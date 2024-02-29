Karnataka govt allots land for minority welfare , BJP calls it ‘land jihad’

Bengaluru: The BJP on Thursday accused the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government of indulging in land jihad after it decided to hand over two acres of land worth more than Rs 500 crore to the Minority Welfare Department.

Speaking to the media here, Leader of Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka said, “We don’t have any objection if vacant land is given. But, the government is handing over the land belonging to the Department of Animal Husbandry.”

Taking to social media, R. Ashoka wrote on X in Kannada and titled the post as “Congress sarkarada land jihad’.

He further said in the post, “Mr. CM Siddaramaiah shouldn’t there be a limit for the appeasement of Muslims? You are conspiring to allot two acres of land located in the heart of Bengaluru belonging to the Animal Husbandry department to Muslims.

“What was the necessity to shut down the government veterinary hospital which was treating cows and other animals and hand it over to Muslims?

“The veterinary hospital was not only established to treat the cattle, other pets were also given treatment there. We will not allow the handing over of Rs 500 crore worth land. Can we call this measure of the Congress government as land jihad?”

The Karnataka government on February 26 ordered to hand over the two acres of land in the Chalawadipalya Ward of the Chamrajpet Assembly constituency in Bengaluru for the construction of Moulana Azad/Morarji Desai Residential Schools to the Minority Welfare Department, said Ashoka