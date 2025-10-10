Karnataka govt approves paid menstrual leave for Women employees

New Delhi: The women’s wing of the Congress on Friday hailed the Karnataka government’s decision of granting one paid leave per month to menstruating employees and said it resonates deeply with the party’s continued efforts to promote women’s health, dignity and economic independence.

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved one day of menstrual leave for women working in various sectors, including garments and Information Technology, the government said.

“The cabinet today approved at least one day leave for working women in various sectors, right from garments to Information Technology,” state Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil told reporters after the meeting.

In a statement, All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba said the party’s women’s wing warmly welcomes and applauds the Karnataka government’s progressive decision to grant one paid leave per month to menstruating employees.

“This landmark move reflects a sensitive and inclusive approach towards women’s health and workplace equity. Menstrual health has long been an ignored aspect of gender-sensitive policy-making.

“By acknowledging the biological realities faced by women, the Karnataka government has set a powerful precedent for gender justice and workplace dignity,” Lamba said.

This initiative goes beyond welfare and is a recognition of rights, compassion and equality, she said.

The All India Mahila Congress firmly believes that true empowerment begins when policy reflects empathy, Lamba said.

“We appeal to all other state governments and hon’ble chief ministers across the country to adopt similar measures, ensuring that every working woman, across public and private sectors, is treated with fairness and respect,” she said.

“This decision resonates deeply with our continued efforts under the leadership of the Indian National Congress to promote women’s health, dignity and economic independence. It is our hope that this step will open the doors for broader discussions on gender equity, health access and workplace inclusion across India,” Lamba said.