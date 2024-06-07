Karnataka govt bans release of ‘Hamare Baarah’ to prevent communal tension

This legal obstacle emerged following a petition filed by specific religious community activists, challenging the film's release.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Updated: 7th June 2024 11:02 am IST
Karnataka govt bans release of 'Hamare Baarah' to prevent communal tension

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has banned the release or broadcast of the movie ‘Hamare Baarah’ in the state for two weeks or until further notice.

The decision is in accordance with the Karnataka Cinema Regulations Act 1964, sections 15(1) and 15(5).

The Karnataka government alleged that the release of ‘Hamare Baarah’ would create communal tension in the state. Authorities made this decision after considering requests from several minority organizations and delegations, and after watching the trailer.

MS Education Academy

The movie was slated to release on June 7, 2024 across the country.

‘Hamare Baarah’, which explores the theme of overpopulation, has garnered attention for its ‘bold narrative and thought-provoking themes’.

Starring Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, and Paritosh Tripathi, it has captured the public imagination and anticipation.

Jointly produced by Birender Bhagat, Ravi S Gupta, Sanjay Nagpal, and Sheo Balak Singh, and directed by Kamal Chandra.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Updated: 7th June 2024 11:02 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button