Karnataka govt hints at water tariff revision after Lok Sabha polls

Published: 15th March 2024 7:30 am IST
Representative Image

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday hinted at revising the water tariff in the state after the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at a function here, Shivakumar said the water tariff has not been revised for 10 years.

“Since I took charge, I have decided to strengthen the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). We are going to decide on this after the Lok Sabha elections keeping the future generation in mind,” Shivakumar said.

He also gave a call to use water with discretion and create awareness among the public in this matter.

“We are introducing four apps for the appropriate use of water resources,” Shivakumar stated.

“We are striving to save water keeping the future generation in mind. We are managing the situation efficiently. Due to the upcoming elections, the water crisis is being politicised. I have directed the officials to take appropriate steps even after the Model Code of Conduct is implemented,” Shivakumar said.

