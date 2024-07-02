Karnataka govt opposes new criminal laws, cite ‘police raj’

Bengaluru: The Congress government in Karnataka has voiced strong opposition to the new criminal offense laws implemented by the Central government, which came into effect on July 1. The state government has announced plans to amend these laws in the upcoming assembly session starting from July 15.

State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil on Tuesday , said “Many loopholes remain in the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita Bharatiya Nagarika Surakshita code and Bharatiya sakshya act , implemented by the central government. The new laws pave the way for police rule in the country, which contradicts the aspirations, goals, and democratic values of the freedom movement. Human rights violations are also likely to increase,” he stated.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had previously sought Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s opinion on these laws in August. A committee of legal experts was formed and their report, after scrutiny by the law department, was sent to the center. However, the center did not respond to the state’s requests for changes or consider the referendum.

Patil criticized the central government for setting the implementation date post the Lok Sabha elections, calling it unethical and politically absurd. He announced that a discussion would be held in the general meeting on July 4 to address 23 points in the three laws.

The state government plans to use the powers conferred in the 3rd Schedule of Article 7 of the Constitution to amend the laws.

Grounds for opposition:

Tribute to the values of the freedom struggle.

The new law criminalizes hunger strikes against the government.

It falsely claims that suicide is not a crime.

It allows disrespect towards national emblems and flags.

It grants police discretion to file class action cases for organized crime.

Police can confiscate the accused’s property without court permission.

Reduced penalties for offenses affecting national sentiment.

Extends police custody from 15 to 90 days for any accused.

The law states that raping a dead body is not a crime.

Despite the state’s opposition, the three new criminal offense laws, which make century-old laws obsolete, have come into force. Cases registered until June 30, 2024, will follow the previous laws, while the new laws will apply to cases registered from July 1 onwards. The state government has developed an app to enforce the new laws and that constables to officers have been trained accordingly.

The state government must follow these new laws until it successfully amends the existing rules and obtains consent from both Houses and the President. Whether states agree or not, the new laws must be followed until officially amended.