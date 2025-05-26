Karnataka govt to file defamation case against BJP

Bengaluru: The Congress government in Karnataka has decided to initiate a defamation case against the state BJP for allegedly indulging in false propaganda about its performance.

The government in an official notification issued on Sunday has cited, alleged misinformation, distortion and lies by BJP through its campaign in visual media and print media under the title — “charge sheet about two years failure of the state government”.

Opposition BJP has termed the move as the beginning of the second chapter of emergency in Karnataka.

The notification said, the government has decided to file a defamation case in Bengaluru’s 42nd Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in this regard, and the Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) has been authorised to file a complaint.

Government prosecutors B S Patil from the 67th City Civil and Sessions Court and Shailaja Nayak from the 61st City Civil and Sessions Court have been appointed, to handle the legal proceedings.

Also, Kumata Prakash, Deputy Secretary to Government, Department of Home (Law and Order) has been appointed and ordered to coordinate with all concerned departments in this case and provide complete information to the Government Prosecutor.

Reacting to this, BJP said, for the first time in Karnataka, a dark notification has been issued to intimidate the opposition party and the media by delegating government machinery and officials.

“There is no question of BJP being afraid of any threat from the Congress government. If you think that you can silence the opposition parties in the name of police and law, then it is nothing but the height of your foolishness. It is clear that your decision to file a defamation case, based on the advice of flatterers and fools, is not only against the BJP but also against the media, to take revenge,” state BJP President B Y Vijayendra posted on ‘X’.

“The second chapter of the emergency has begun in Karnataka, and the Karnataka Congress government will soon see that democracy, the people of Karnataka, the opposition parties and the media have the power to reverse it,” he added.