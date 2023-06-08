Karnataka govt to receive socio-economic caste survey report: Siddaramaiah

He mentioned that a survey is essential to provide reservations in the state.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 8th June 2023 7:48 am IST
All eyes on Karnataka CM's second Cabinet meeting on rollout of 5 guarantees
Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday assured that he would receive the report of the social economic caste survey conducted by the Permanent Backward Classes Commission during the erstwhile Government led by him, adding that various communities will be given facilities on the basis of the data.

While addressing a meeting with various caste leaders, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, “The caste-wise survey will provide the necessary data for taking appropriate decisions about the facilities to be provided to the people (preferential treatment).”

He further mentioned that a survey is essential to provide reservations in the state. “The survey was conducted to avail Scientific and accurate information which is essential for providing reservations and other facilities,” he said.

MS Education Academy

“The confusion created by the BJP government in the reservation will be resolved. Otherwise, social justice cannot be provided to anyone,” he added.

More than 150 representatives and leaders of different unions belonging to various castes headed by K. M. Ramachandrappa including Mavalli Shankar, Prof. Ravi Vermakumar, Ananth Nayak, Dr Narasimhaiah, Prof. Japhet, BT Lalithanayak, GS Patil had participated in the meeting.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 8th June 2023 7:48 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button