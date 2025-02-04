Karnataka govt treads cautiously over allowing students to write exams wearing hijab

Bengaluru: The Congress government in Karnataka is treading cautiously in connection with the matter of allowing students to write exams wearing hijab. During the tenure of the previous BJP government, the hijab crisis made international news and created a furore in the state.

While answering a question on whether the government will allow female students wearing hijab to attend exams, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Tuesday, “We need to discuss the matter in detail and after discussions we will take a decision in this regard.”

When asked about only one month left for exams, Parameshwara stated, “One month is sufficient period to discuss the matter.”

On the issue of whether students wearing hijab will be allowed to the exam halls, Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa on Monday stated, “The department will have to talk to the Home Minister and as per the directions of the Home Department, the action would be taken.”

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s earlier announcement that he will lift the ban on hijab for students and college students (class 11 and 12) has triggered a huge debate over the issue. The opposition BJP had declared that it would launch an agitation if the decision is made to allow hijab to classes.

Siddaramaiah further stated, “All can wear hijab and go to schools and colleges. I have asked to revert the decision of the government in this regard banning the hijab. “Dressing and food habits are concerned to you (addressing people). Why should I trouble you? You wear whichever dress you want to. You eat whatever you want. It is your right to consume food of your choice. Whatever I eat is my right.”

“I clad in Dhoti and jubba. If you want to wear a pant, you can. What is wrong with this? It is wrong to carry out politics for votes. Our government will work for the poor. There is no question of getting deviated in this regard. There is no question of compromise. You should not stand with those who lie and indulge in cheating,” CM Siddaramaiah said.

The previous BJP government imposed a ban on the wearing of hijab along with school and pre-university (class 11 and 12) college female students.

The move was questioned by the students in the High Court and the court had upheld the decision of the government. The matter is presently with the Supreme Court.

The issue had also divided society, especially students, on communal lines across the state and also made news at the international level.

The Congress had announced that it would lift the ban on hijab when they came to power before the elections.

A two-judge panel in the Supreme Court returned a split decision in October: one judge Hemant Gupta upheld the Karnataka High Court ruling, while the other, Sudhanshu Dhulia found it had ruled in error. The judges requested the Chief Justice to refer the matter to a larger bench.

The implementation of dress codes by educational institutes, banning the hijab, was criticised inside India and abroad by officials in countries including the United States and Pakistan. The ban was defended by politicians such as Arif Mohammad Khan, Aaditya Thackeray and activist Taslima Nasreen.

At the height of the hijab crisis in the state during the previous BJP government, Muskan, a student in Mandya district had taken out a pro Islam slogan and confronted the group of students chanting pro-Hindu slogans on the college campus.

The video of the incident had gone viral on social media. Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Jawahiri appreciated Muskan and addressed her as sister. In a video, he appealed to the Muslims of India to raise their voice. The issue had raised many concerns then.