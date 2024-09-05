Karnataka govt witholds best principal award following condemnation

Following massive outrage from activists and sections of society, the Karnataka government withheld the best principal award for Ramakrishna BG, principal of the Government Pre-University College, Kundapur in Udupi district.

The decision took place on Thursday, September 5, which also happens to be Teachers’ Day. The Congress government had announced best teachers award for the academic year 2023-24 to a total of 41 teachers, principals, and lecturers of government schools and pre-university colleges.

On Karnataka government puts on hold the best principal award announced to honour the principal who allegedly banned hijab, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa says, "…This particular issue, I think they (the committee) have overlooked…

Ramakrishna BG came into the limelight during the height of the hijab issue which rocked Karnataka in 2022.

A video of the principal closing the gates of the college on hijab-clad students had gone massively viral underlining the tense situation in the then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state. Despite the desperate pleas from the students to be allowed entry, he closed the gates.

His action drew widespread criticism and international attention, highlighting the contentious nature of the hijab issue in Karnataka.

Background

The hijab issue began in December 2021 when six pre-university female students were not allowed inside their classrooms with hijabs or headscarves.

The issue spread like wildfire throughout the state where many government educational institutions started following the procedure and stopped hijab-clad students from entering the premises.

The issue then took a nasty turn when Hindu students, dressed up in saffron shawls started protesting against their hijab-clad Muslim classmates. Schools and pre-universities were shut down to maintain law and order.

On March 15, 2022, the Karnataka High Court upheld the decision of the state government stating the hijab is not necessary and students should adhere to the rules of their respective institutions.