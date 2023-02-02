Karnataka: Harassed by colleague, dentist from Lucknow dies by suicide

It is alleged that the accused had forced the victim to marry him and also compelled her to consume alcohol and smoke. He was also pestering the deceased to give him money. But she turned down all his requests.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Updated: 2nd February 2023 1:03 pm IST

Bengaluru: A female dentist from Lucknow died by suicide in Bengaluru after being constantly harassed by a colleague at a hospital here, police said.

The victim worked at the MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital.

According to the police, she was being pestered by her colleague, identified as Sumit who worked in the same hospital.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Body of 19-year-old gone missing in Uppal found

It is alleged that Sumit had forced the victim to marry him and also compelled her to consume alcohol and smoke.

The accused was also pestering the deceased to give him money. But she turned down all his requests, the police said.

Enraged by this, Sumit allegedly spread rumors about the victim’s character at the hospital, following which she took the drastic step.

The incident had taken place on January 25 and the Sanjaynagar police are investigating the case.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button