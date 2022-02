Karwar: In yet another attempt to disturb the communal harmony, some miscreants desecrated Hazrat Peer Syed Mahaldar Noor Dargah at Chintakul area of Karwar, Karnataka.

As per reporter Imran Khan, the compound gate and inner part of the dargah were demolished.

The incident took place on February 2. The case has been registered and an investigation is going on.

Hazrat Peer Syed Mahaldar Noor Dargah at Chintakul area of #Karwar #Karnataka has been desecrated by some miscreants. The compound gate and inner part of the dargha was demolished. Incident happened on Feb 2nd. Case regd. Investigation is on. pic.twitter.com/i9JhDQYKuz — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) February 4, 2022

In the video shared by Khan, the inner part of the dargah can be seen demolished.