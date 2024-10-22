Karnataka HC adjourns Darshan’s bail plea in fan murder case to Oct 28

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, October 22 adjourned the hearing on Darshan’s bail petition to October 28.

The bench headed by Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty heard the matter and passed the order. Senior counsel C.V. Nagesh appeared for actor Darshan and submitted that he was suffering from severe back pain and was being treated by doctors. He also stated that Darshan needs medical treatment and on that basis, the bail is sought.

Counsel Nagesh further submitted that Darshan needs to undergo the surgical operation and bail should be granted sooner.

The bench sought the medical report from the jail officers regarding the health condition of actor Darshan. According to sources, the doctors have asked Darshan to get an MRI scanning done. The actor who refused any treatment earlier has now agreed to get the MRI scanning done at the Vijayapura Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS).

Also Read Darshan’s bail plea in fan murder case adjourned to Oct 8

“The jail authorities are giving him physiotherapy treatment. But, the back pain is not subsiding. The authorities are making security arrangements at the VIMS to take Darshan for the MRI scanning,” his counsel said.

A Bengaluru court last Monday quashed the bail petitions of Kannada superstar Darshan and his partner Pavithra Gowda who are in jail in connection with the sensational murder case of Renukaswamy.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and 15 others were arrested on June 11 on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy from Chitradurga. Renukaswamy had allegedly sent derogatory and obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda.

Darshan was shifted to Ballari prison after photos of ‘royal treatment’ of him at the Bengaluru Central Prison surfaced. He is facing three FIRs in this connection.

Earlier, criminal lawyer C.V. Nagesh had appeared for Darshan in the lower court and dubbed the police charges as planted. Nagesh even termed the investigation a classic failure and compared the charges in the charge sheet to the story of ‘Arabian Nights’. Darshan’s counsel highlighted that there was a deliberate delay in conducting a post-mortem of the body of Renukaswamy and recording the statements of eyewitnesses.

Special Public Prosecutor Prasanna Kumar, known for handling high-profile cases, had vehemently argued that the bail petition of Darshan should not be accepted. He submitted before the court that Darshan in his statement had confessed to kicking Renukaswamy’s chest. The counsel also referred to the incident as Darshan’s “Rakta Charitra” and also stated that he was aware of the conspiracy to kidnap Renukaswamy from Chitradurga.

The police submitted a 3,991-page charge sheet on September 4 in the case.