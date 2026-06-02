Karnataka HC cites Gulf nations’ strict laws while rejecting rape accused’s bail plea

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court, while rejecting the bail application of a 23-year-old engineering student accused of raping his classmate, made strong observations on rising crime and the need for stricter enforcement of laws.

The court remarked that people often take the freedoms available in a democracy for granted and suggested that stringent punishments, similar to those seen in some Gulf nations, act as stronger deterrents against crime.

Justice R Nataraj made the observations while hearing the bail plea of the accused, who has been in judicial custody since April in connection with a rape case dating back to 2023. The court declined to grant bail and posted the matter for further hearing on June 8.

During the proceedings, the judge expressed concern over what he described as a growing tendency among people to commit crimes casually and repeatedly. According to the court, the existing legal framework is often not enforced firmly enough, reducing the deterrent effect of punishment.

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Judge’s observation on criminal laws

The judge observed that criminal laws appear to have “lost their teeth” because offenders are not dealt with strictly. Referring to the legal systems in some West Asian countries, he noted that harsher punishments often compel people to respect the law and think twice before committing offences.

The court remarked that democratic rights and freedoms should not be misused and that society must understand that unlawful acts carry consequences. The observations came in the context of the bail hearing and were not part of the final adjudication of the criminal case itself.

Defence sought bail citing custody period

Counsel appearing for the accused argued that his client had already spent nearly two months in jail for an offence he denied committing. The defence also pointed out that the allegations relate to an incident that allegedly took place nearly three years ago.

However, the court was not inclined to grant relief at this stage. Responding to the arguments, Justice Nataraj observed that individuals must face the consequences of their actions if allegations against them are proven.

The judge further stated that the accused could remain in custody for a few more days and that the court would examine the matter again during the next hearing.

Consequently, the bail application was rejected, with the matter adjourned until June 8.

Allegations against the student

According to the prosecution, the accused and the complainant were students at the Manipal Institute of Technology and had been acquainted for some time. The woman alleged that in 2023, the accused invited her to an apartment under the pretext of discussing issues related to their friendship.

The complaint states that once inside the apartment, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted her against her will. The woman later approached the National Commission for Women before filing a formal police complaint, following which an investigation was initiated.

The case is currently under judicial consideration, and the allegations against the accused remain subject to trial. Under Indian law, every accused person is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The High Court’s remarks have drawn attention because they reflect growing judicial concern over the effectiveness of criminal deterrence and the increasing incidence of serious offences.

However, the court’s immediate focus in the case remained the question of bail, which it declined to grant pending further consideration of the matter.