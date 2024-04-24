Karnataka HC rebukes firms for giving lower jobs to Kannadigas 

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has pulled up non-Kannada company founders for their failure to provide employment opportunities to Kannadigas, stating that merely offering low-level jobs like peon, and attendant was insufficient. The court stressed that Kannadigars should be considered for all job positions.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice Krishna S Dixit was hearing an appeal filed by IDBI Bank against the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB), challenging the cancellation of a four-acre land allotment.

Expressing concern over the bank’s lack of commitment to employing Kannadigas, the court questioned the rationale behind offering ‘C’ and ‘D’ group jobs to them. The bench firmly stated, “Kannadigas should be given opportunities at all levels of posts.”

The court has directed both KIADB and IDBI Bank to maintain the status quo regarding the cancellation of the land allotment letter until further notice.

The land in question, measuring 4.5 acres, is part of the ‘Bangalore Hardware Park’ near Kempegowda International Airport, which was allotted to IDBI Bank on February 15, 2013. The purpose of the allotment was to construct the bank’s regional processing unit, call center, staff dormitory, and other facilities, with a stipulation that Kannadigas should be appointed to official positions. However, after ten years of non-implementation, KIADB issued an order on July 14, 2023, canceling the land allotment.

IDBI Bank had previously filed a writ petition challenging this cancellation, which was dismissed by a single-judge bench on March 6, 2024. The single-judge bench had also raised concerns over the bank’s failure to appoint a Kannadiga to the position of a personal officer as per the original agreement.

Chief Justice Anjaria and Justice Dixit remarked during the hearing, “How can we deny employment to Kannadigars despite taking their lands? Failing to provide jobs would be a betrayal to the Kannadiga community.” Justice Dixit invoked the words of Galaganatha, a renowned of Kannada novelist of 19 century, stating, “No one has treated Kannadigas unfairly as Kannadigas themselves.” Drawing a historical parallel, Dixit cautioned the bank’s lawyer, saying, “Even British officer Robert Clive appointed natives to Group C posts. You should not follow the same discriminatory path.”

The court’s strong stance underscores the importance of equitable employment opportunities for Kannadigars and sets a precedent for future land allotments and job placements.