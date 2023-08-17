Karnataka HC stays second FIR against actor-politician Upendra

Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday granted an interim stay on the second FIR lodged against Kannada actor-director B M Upendrakumar, popularly known as Upendra, at Ulsoor Gate police station.

The high court had earlier granted a stay on the first FIR against Upendra at the Chennammanakere Achchukattu police station.

Justice Hemanth Chandanagoudar who heard the petition filed by Upendra said that the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been invoked against the petitioner though the charges under the Act have not been made against any specific person.

The court also considered the argument that the actor had only uttered a saying during the course of a talk.

Upendra is facing criticism for his utterance “Oorendare Holageri Irutte,” (“Where there is a village, there will be a colony of Holeyas” — a Dalit community).

Upendra was interacting with fans to celebrate the sixth anniversary of his political party Uttama Prajaakeeya Party on Facebook on August 12 when he made the statement.

The first complaint against him was filed at Chennammanakere Achchukattu police station by Madhusudan K N, an Assistant Director at the Social Welfare Department.

The FIR was lodged under Section 3(1)(r)(s) of the Act. A second FIR was registered at the Halasuru Gate Police station on August 13, following a complaint by one Bharat Harishkumar, president of the Karnataka Ranadheera Pade.

While granting the interim stay, the HC said that both petitions filed by Upendra in respect of the two FIRs will be heard together. The court then adjourned the hearing.