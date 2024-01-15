Karnataka: Headmistress booked for making students clean school toilet

The parents have alleged that she also made the students clean the garden in her house.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th January 2024 2:58 pm IST
Kalaburagi: Karnataka Police filed an FIR against a headmistress on Monday for making students clean the school toilet in the Kalaburagi district of the state.

The police filed an FIR against Johar Jabeena, headmistress of the Moulana Azad Model English School on a complaint by the parents.

The parents have alleged that the accused teacher had been making students clean toilets at the school for many months. She also made the students clean the garden in her house.

The parents have said in the complaint to the police that even after repeated warnings to her to desist from forcing the children to do the tasks at school, she continued in her antics.

The students had complained regarding this matter to their parents repeatedly.

Further investigation is on in the case.

