Karnataka: Muslim man elopes with Hindu girl, ‘love jihad’ alleged

According to police, the accused 19-year-old Syed Tabrez had eloped with a minor girl belonging to the Hindu community on January 12.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th January 2024 2:14 pm IST
Interfaith couple thrashed in UP, charged with 'love jihad'
Representative image

Mandya: An elopement case involving a Muslim boy and a 15-year-old Hindu girl took a communal turn with Hindu activists alleging it to be a case of ‘love jihad’ on Monday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The incident was reported in K.R. Patna police station in Mandya district. The parents of the girl have filed a complaint with the police.

According to police, the accused 19-year-old Syed Tabrez had eloped with a minor girl belonging to the Hindu community on January 12. Both are residents of K.R. Pet town.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Karnataka: Bommai questions CM’s silence in moral policing-gang rape case

The police had tracked the boy and girl following the complaint by the parents who had also lodged the POCSO case against the Muslim boy.

Hindu organisations staged a protest in connection with the incident.

They maintained that Hindu girls were being targeted in K.R. Pet town. “The other community is encouraging youths to carry out love jihad. The case should be handed over to the NIA,” they demanded.

The police have taken up the case for investigation.

More details are yet to emerge in the case.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th January 2024 2:14 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button