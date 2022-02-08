Karnataka: Hijab-wearing students demand entry into MGM college for exam

Bengaluru: It seems that the Hijab controversy is going to end sooner. Today, a tense situation prevailed at MGM College, Udupi after hijab-wearing students demand entry for exams.

Those who are against it are demanding that they should be allowed with Saffron shawls and turbans if hijab is allowed inside the educational institution.

#KarnatakaHijabRow tense situation, face off at MGM college #Udupi as #Hijab wearing students demand they be allowed inside for exam.Students opposed are also demanding-if they are allowed inside with hijab.They should be also allowed with their #saffronshawls & #saffronturbans. pic.twitter.com/uH7SgdYBS1 — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) February 8, 2022

Karnataka court to hear petition filed by students

Today, the Karnataka High Court will take up the hearing of petitions, filed by students of the Government Pre-University College for Girls, Udupi, demanding permission to attend classes wearing hijab. The bench headed by Justice Krishna S. Dixith is expected to give the ruling on the issue by noon.

The row started after hijab-wearing students in Udupi Government Pre-University College were turned out of classrooms. The students refused to attend classes without hijab and the college administration on the other hand took a firm stand to allow them only if they shun hijab.

The controversy now has been discussed at international levels. The hijab issue continues to haunt college campuses across the state as protesting students are not relenting and made their stand clear that they will only attend classes by wearing hijab. The issue has taken a communal turn with the Hindu students too wearing saffron shawls. They are maintaining that until the Muslim students shun hijab, they won’t take off saffron shawls.

The college authorities are not allowing the students to enter colleges with hijab and saffron shawls with the help of police.

With inputs from agencies