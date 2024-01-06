Karnataka: Hindu activists celebrate release of arrested Kar Sevak

Hubballi: Nine days after his arrest, Kar Sevak Srikanth Poojari was released on Saturday, January 6, from prison in Hubballi, Karnataka, where Hindu activists gathered in large numbers outside the prison to celebrate the former’s release.

The Hindu activists garlanded Poojari and raised ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogans, as well as giving him a photograph of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

BJP MLA from Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency Mahesh Tenginakai, members of Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishat (VHP), and BJP corporators were present outside the prison to welcome the arrested Kar Sevak.

Poojari said that he is not deterred by his arrest and would go to Ayodhya on January 19 to participate in the celebration of the inaugural event of Ram Mandir.

The First Additional District Sessions Court in Hubballi had granted conditional bail to Poojari in connection with a 31-year-old case during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

The Karnataka BJP unit had launched a series of protests across the state and started campaigns condemning Poojari’s arrest while demanding his immediate release from prison.

The arrest of Poojari had led to a war of words between the Congress government and the opposition BJP in Karnataka.