Karnataka: Hindutva group disrupts party in pub, abuses customers

Members of Bajrang Dal, the Hindutva right-wing organization entered a pub in Mangaluru on Monday night and chased away young men and women who were partying there.

The gathering was a farewell party organized by seniors of a college.

The pub – Amnesia- The Lounge – is the same place that was attacked by members of Sriram Sena in 2009. Many men and women were abused by the right-wing organization.

According to police inspector Raghavendra, the Bajrang Dal members barged into the party, where drinks were served, and rudely asked men and women to leave. They even hurled abuses at the women. According to them, women should not indulge in such activities as it is “against Indian culture and tradition”.

#BreakingNews Reminiscent of the 2009 #Mangalore #pubattack. #bajrangdal members barged into pub at Balmatta road #Mangalore & objected to women partying at the venue.They even allegedly hurled abuses at them. Venue was cleared & people inside were sent out. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/AwwHFvF5Lp — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) July 25, 2022

Even as the pub’s staff tried to control the situation, they were helpless against the angry Hindutva men.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “Some videos have surfaced where some boys and girls are seen leaving the pub and some men claiming to be belonging to some organizations informed media persons that illegal activities were taking place at the pub and it has to stop.”

However, no arrests have been made so far because of a lack of complaints.

On January 24, 2009, members of the Sriram Sene headed by Pramod Muthalik, barged into the same pub and roughed up people who were inside. Many women were sexually and verbally abused.

Though a case was registered against Muthalik and 30 others, they were all acquitted by the court citing a lack of evidence. The incident created a roar nationwide.