Karnataka: Hotel owner refuses to serve food to Dalit youth

Bellari: In an abhorrent incident, a woman hotel owner in Guttiganur village of Kurugod Taluk refused to serve food to Dalits out of an antiquated social intuition of untouchability. A video of the owner insulting Dalit youth has gone viral on social media.

Reportedly, the woman told the youth, “I would rather close the hotel. But I won’t serve you.”

A case of cruelty of untouchability by a hotel owner in the #Ballari district of #Karnataka has come to light.



They refused to give food to #Dalits in a hotel in #Guttiganur village of #Kurugodu taluk of the district. “I will close the hotel. But, you will not be given food”,… pic.twitter.com/er9N0bRiqi — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 19, 2024

After receiving information, Kurugodu Tehsildar and other officials visited the village to inquire about the incident.

Despite multiple measures taken against it, the lamentable practice of untouchability still persists in some places across the country. Earlier, news had come to light that Dalits were not allowed in hotels and salons in Dharwad, Karnataka.