Karnataka: Hotel owner refuses to serve food to Dalit youth

Reportedly, the woman told the youth, "I would rather close the hotel. But I won't serve you"

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Updated: 19th January 2024 7:23 pm IST
Karnataka: Hotel owner refuses to serve food to Dalit youth
Screengrab

Bellari: In an abhorrent incident, a woman hotel owner in Guttiganur village of Kurugod Taluk refused to serve food to Dalits out of an antiquated social intuition of untouchability. A video of the owner insulting Dalit youth has gone viral on social media.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Reportedly, the woman told the youth, “I would rather close the hotel. But I won’t serve you.”

After receiving information, Kurugodu Tehsildar and other officials visited the village to inquire about the incident.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Karnataka: 2 killed, 10 injured after under-construction building collapses

Despite multiple measures taken against it, the lamentable practice of untouchability still persists in some places across the country. Earlier, news had come to light that Dalits were not allowed in hotels and salons in Dharwad, Karnataka.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Updated: 19th January 2024 7:23 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button