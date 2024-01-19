Karnataka: 2 killed, 10 injured after under-construction building collapses

Bengaluru: Two people were killed and more than 10 were injured when a temporary structure put up to facilitate the construction of a school building collapsed at Anekal town on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Friday morning, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred when the centering of the portico of a private school was being put up.

STORY | Two people were reportedly killed when a portion of an under-construction school building collapsed in Anekal area of #Bengaluru, Karnataka, earlier today.



Soon after getting the information, police along with the fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot.

They rescued the injured buried under the rubble and sent them to the nearby hospital. They said at least 13 people were injured.



Investigations are on to ascertain the cause of accident.