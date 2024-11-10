Karnataka: J&K students raise concern over college’s grooming policy

A group of students hailing from Jammu and Kashmir and studying at the Government Nursing College in Karnataka’s Hassan city have expressed serious concerns regarding alleged discriminatory grooming standards imposed by the college administration.

They alleged that they are being pressured to trim their beards to a specific length or shave them entirely, which they argue infringes their cultural and religious rights.

The students from Jammu and Kashmir were chosen to study at the government college under the Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS).

Students threatened

According to reports, controversy erupted after the college administration threatened the students with facing penalties regarding attendance if they did not comply with the grooming policy.

Condemning the treatment, the affected students submitted a letter to the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) stating such policies could lead to more discriminative treatment during internal assessments and practical exams.

They stressed that the policy is not just a matter of grooming but a violation of their fundamental right and identity.

JKSA response

In response to these concerns JKSA on Saturday sought intervention of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urging him to look into the matter.

The JKSA stated that over two dozen Kashmiri students at a college in Bengaluru were facing undue restrictions regarding their appearance, specifically the growing of beards by their cultural and religious practices. The college administration has mandated that students either trim their beards to a “01” trimmer length or be clean-shaven as a condition for participating in college activities and entering the premises, particularly for clinical duties, Greater Kashmir reported.

Following a prompt response from Karnataka Chief Minister @siddaramaiah's office, the issue concerning Kashmiri students who were forced to shave their beards at the Government College of Nursing in Holenarasipur has been resolved. 1/n@CMofKarnataka — J&K Students Association (@JKSTUDENTSASSO) November 10, 2024

College principal clarifies

The college principal Chandrashekar Hadapad claimed that the rule was important to look presentable because nursing is “a discipline-oriented profession.”

“We only urged them to keep their beard trimmed. We did not impose any requirement to shave completely. We understand that it is part of their custom,” Hadapad said.

The principal stated that one of the teachers had advised them not to attend clinical duties if they did not have neat appearances. “We have just asked them to adhere to the disciplinary norms that are expected from a nursing student,” he added.

Issue resolved

Following the outrage, director of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences Dr Rajanna B on Sunday, November 9, that the issue had been resolved.

While talking to ANI, the director said, “We have a nursing college in Holenarasipura where 14 students from Jammu and Kashmir are studying. Few of them were not punctual and there were complaints about their dress code. They also had long beards. The instructors had issued guidelines for students to trim their beards. As this happened, the students complained to the J&K Students Association. Later we came to know about the issue. We had discussions with the students after which freedom of expression was allowed. The issue is resolved now and the students are happy.”

Moreover, the students of the nursing college, who were interviewed also expressed their satisfaction over the issue stating that it was resolved nicely.

In a video message, a Kashmiri student said, “The principal has told us that nothing will happen (over this issue) and we can relax, so we are safe”.

The nursing college is a constituent of the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences and is recognized by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru.



