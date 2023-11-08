Karnataka journo booked for blackmailing woman BJP leader over morphed video

Bagalkot: Karnataka Police have filed an FIR against a journalist in Bagalkot district for blackmailing a woman BJP leader over a morphed video, authorities said on Wednesday.

A complaint was lodged by the victim at the Jamkhandi City police station against Bande Nawaz Sarakawas, who claims to be a video journalist.

The victim holds a prominent post in the BJP in Jamkhandi town and she is also a teacher in a private school.

The accused had edited a pornographic video and morphed the victim’s face in the footage, the police said.

He had also captioned the video, presented with a Kannada song, as a BJP woman activist’s sex scandal.

The accused then went on to blackmail the video and also forced her to meet him and pay him a certain amount of money.

Sarakawas also threatened that if she was not ready to give the money, he would make the video viral.